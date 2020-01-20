Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Key arguments in Trump's defense as impeachment trial to begin in US Senate

  Updated: 20-01-2020 22:21 IST
The White House unveiled its detailed legal defense as the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate gears up to begin President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Tuesday.

Trump, who is only the fourth of 45 American presidents to face the possibility of being ousted by impeachment, submitted his most detailed arguments to date for why he should remain in office. Here are some of the highlights:

1) White House argues House Democrats have failed to identify an "impeachable offense." "House Democrats' novel theory of 'abuse of power' improperly supplants the standard of 'high Crimes and Misdemeanors' with a made-up theory that would permanently weaken the Presidency by effectively permitting impeachments based merely on policy disagreements."

"House Democrats' 'obstruction of Congress' claim is frivolous and dangerous. House Democrats propose removing the President from office because he asserted legal rights and privileges of the Executive Branch against defective subpoenas..." "The President directed three of his most senior advisers not to comply with subpoenas seeking their testimony because they are immune from compelled testimony before Congress."

2) White House says impeachment inquiry was "irredeemably flawed." "The process that resulted in these Articles of Impeachment was flawed from the start. Since the founding of the Republic, the House has never launched an impeachment inquiry against a President without a vote of the full House authorizing it."

"House Democrats concocted an unheard of procedure that denied the President any semblance of fair process. The proceedings began with secret hearings in a basement bunker... The President was denied any right to participate."

