Cong, CPI(M) welcome Mamata's plans to table anti-CAA

West Bengal opposition parties Congress and CPI(M) on Monday welcomed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's plans to table a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Assembly while the BJP has said such a move would be unconstitutional and illegal. The chief minister, earlier in the day, said that an anti-CAA resolution would be tabled in the House within three to four days.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Abdul Mannan of the Congress said he was thankful that Banerjee realised the necessity for such a resolution. Mannan, when contacted, said, "She is now repeating what we had said in the past. It is better late than never.

She has realised what we have been saying. We welcome the move." Earlier this month, the TMC had prevented the passage of an anti-CAA resolution in the Assembly, even as the Congress and the CPI(M) had pitched for it. CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty, though welcoming the move, said the party will tread cautiously till the resolution is tabled in the House.

"The CM says one thing in the morning and absolutely the opposite in the evening. So, unless the resolution sees the light of the day it is difficult to say anything. Last time, we had followed all parliamentary norms to move the resolution against the CAA after holding talks with Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay," Chakraborty said. The BJP said a resolution against an Act would be unconstitutional and illegal.

"You cannot bring a resolution against a law (CAA) which is already passed in the Parliament. You cannot bring a resolution only because you are a majority in the Assembly. "If the state government is planning to do that it will be unconstitutional and illegal," BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha told PTI.

Preventing the passage of an anti-CAA resolution earlier this month, Banerjee had said that since the Assembly had adopted a resolution against a pan-India NRC in September last year, which also denounced granting Indian citizenship to people based on religion, there was no need for a fresh resolution. Incidentally, Kerala and Punjab have passed resolutions against the new citizenship law.

The Left Front and the Congress has been criticising the TMC government for not adopting a resolution against CAA. The Congress and the CPI(M) had described the TMC as the 'B' team of the BJP and had accused Banerjee of deliberately preventing the passage of an anti-CAA resolution in the Assembly.

The TMC supremo had hit the streets against the CAA. PTI SCH ACD ACD.

