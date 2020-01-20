Prevailing political situation in J-K precarious: PDP

The PDP on Monday termed the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir "precarious" and said there was a dire need for the party to rededicate itself to peace and development through dialogue and reconciliation as envisioned by its founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. The party also expressed serious concern over the prolonged detention of its president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, and said the "continuous incarceration" of its leadership was "worrying and detrimental for the democracy to survive".

Against the backdrop of recent developments which saw four senior party leaders resigning from the primary membership after expulsion of eight prominent leaders for meeting a delegation of visiting foreign envoys on January 10, a high-level meeting of the party was held here. At the meeting, senior party leaders including former legislators opined that the PDP will have a more responsible and crucial role in the present political situation in Jammu and Kashmir and it was mandatory that the party cadre and leadership stay united, a party spokesperson said.

"The leadership and agenda of the party are undisputed and shall remain firm," the meeting resolved, adding, "Those who are deviating from the core agenda are not the ones who represent either the PDP or people in general". The spokesperson said the PDP's agenda is the only viable roadmap to get Jammu and Kashmir out of political uncertainty.

"Whether it was the government led by Mufti in 2002 or the subsequent times, PDP led the way towards a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. Getting New Delhi and Islamabad to engage, initiating dialogue, giving incentives of the improving security situation to common people and ushering in a new era of development has been the hallmark of PDP," the meeting observed. The PDP spokesperson said the meeting underlined how Mufti Mohammad Sayeed reined in even the staunchest opponents of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and initiated dialogue and reconciliation with an impeccable will and courage for the greater common good.

"The meeting endorsed and appreciated the role of party leadership in forging unity across the political spectrum on the issue of common concern and stated the party will not shy away from taking further initiatives for protecting the institutions of democracy," he said. He said the PDP leaders expressed full confidence in the leadership of Mehbooba Mufti and stated that the party is "intact, united and firm" in its resolve to get Jammu and Kashmir out of the "mire of political uncertainty".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.