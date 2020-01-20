Left Menu
Delhi polls: Nitish, Tyagi to be among star campaigners for JD(U)

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 23:14 IST
  • Created: 20-01-2020 23:14 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Janata Dal (United) spokesperson K C Tyagi will be among the star campaigners for the party ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the JD(U) said on Monday. The party released the list of star campaigners on Monday which includes several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha lawmakers, besides several Bihar ministers.

MPs include, R C P Singh, Bashisth Narayan Singh and Rajiv Ranjan Singh. Bihar ministers in the list are Ashok Chaudhary, Maheshwar Hazari, among others.

A JD(U) candidate had filed his nomination from the Burari constituency a few days ago. Delhi has 70 Assembly seats and polling will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will take place on February 11.

