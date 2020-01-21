Left Menu
17 TDP MLAs suspended from Andhra assembly, Naidu detained

Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday sat on stairs outside the state assembly in Amaravati after 17 party MLAs were suspended from the House for the day.

17 TDP MLAs suspended from Andhra assembly, Naidu detained
Former chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu detained outside the State Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday sat on stairs outside the state assembly in Amaravati after 17 party MLAs were suspended from the House for the day. Naidu was detained by the police. He was being taken to his residence but was later taken Mangalagiri police station.

Naidu was detained as he wanted to go into villages in Amaravati. The 17 MLAs had created a ruckus while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was addressing the House. They raised 'Jai Amaravati' slogans.

"Nowhere in the world for one state, there are three capitals. Today is a black day. We wanted to save Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh. Not only me, throughout the state, but people are also fighting and coming on roads. The government is arresting everyone. It's bad for democracy," Naidu told ANI. Andhra Pradesh state assembly on Monday passed 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020' which will pave the way for the creation of three capitals in the state - -- Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Kurnool as judicial capital, and Amaravati as legislative capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

