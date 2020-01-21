Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi polls: Kejriwal says his aim is to beat corruption, take Delhi forward

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 10:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 10:22 IST
Delhi polls: Kejriwal says his aim is to beat corruption, take Delhi forward

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said while the aim of opposition parties is to defeat him in the upcoming polls, his aim is to beat corruption and take Delhi forward. "On one hand - BJP, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD. On the other hand - school, hospital, water, electricity, free bus travel for women. My aim - to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward, their aim- to defeat me," he said in a tweet.

BJP, JD(U), LJP, Congress and RJD are fighting the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. While the BJP is fighting in alliance with the JD(U) and LJP, the Congress is contesting in alliance with RJD.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8.PTI UZM

DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day two at the Australian Open

Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday times AEST GMT11 1645 NADAL STROLLS PAST DELLIENWorld number one Rafa Nadal began his quest for a 20th Grand Slam title to equal hi...

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial sells 2.10 pc shares in Cipla

Japans Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group MUFG has sold 2.10 per cent shares in Cipla Ltd, according to a regulatory filing. MUFG has sold an indirect interest in Cipla Ltd on account of sale of the following entities First State Investment Man...

Maruti to showcase coupe style electric concept at Auto Expo

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Tuesday said it will showcase a coupe style electric concept during the Auto Expo next month. Conceptualised and designed in India for the aspirational youth - Futuro-e, is a design s...

Prince Harry leaves UK to start new life with Meghan, Archie in Canada: reports

Prince Harry has left the UK to reunite with his wife Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie in Canada where the family will start a new life after the couples bombshell announcement to step back from Britains royal frontline an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020