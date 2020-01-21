HIGHLIGHTS AT 1300 HRS

Following are the top stories at 1300 hours:

Basic demand on fee hike met, calls for JNU VC's removal now not reasonable: HRD Minister Pokhriyal New Delhi: The basic demand of JNU students on the issue of hostel fee hike has been met and calls for the removal of the university's Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar are now not reasonable, says Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. By Gunjan Sharma

Modi, Oli jointly inaugurate check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the second integrated check post at Jogbani-Biratnagar along the border.

Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro to begin 4-day India visit from Friday New Delhi: Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will on Friday begin a four-day visit to India, primarily as chief guest on Republic Day and also to explore ways to boost trade ties at a time both the large economies are hit by slowdowns.

Woman IPS officer assaulted, molested by AR rifleman in Manipur Imphal: A woman IPS officer has alleged that a rifleman of Assam Rifles physically assaulted and molested her at a check post near Moreh town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said on Tuesday.

Prepare for attack by govt ministers on IMF, Gita Gopinath: Chidambaram on growth forecast New Delhi: With the IMF lowering India's economic growth estimate for the current fiscal to 4.8 per cent, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday claimed an attack on the world body and its chief economist Gita Gopinath by government ministers was imminent.

Will not apologise for remark on Periyar rally: Rajinikanth Chennai: Days after a Dravidian outfit demanded an apology from him for his comments on a rally taken out by social reformer Periyar decades ago, actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday asserted that he will neither express regret nor tender an apology and maintained that his remark was factual.

BJP release second candidate list for Delhi polls, fields Sunil Yadav against CM Kejriwal New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday released the second list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding state Yuva Morcha President Sunil Yadav from the New Delhi constituency against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Saibaba birthplace row uncalled for; CM can't be blamed: Sena Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should not be blamed for the "uncalled for" controversy over the birthplace of Saibaba as nobody can tell whether the 19th century saint was actually born in Shirdi.

LGD9 SC-LD TELECOM Telcos move plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 lakh Cr statutory dues

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list next week fresh pleas of telecom firms, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices, seeking a fresh schedule of payment of statutory dues to the tune of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the Department of Telecommunications.

LGD8 SC-MANIPUR Disqualification of lawmakers: SC asks Parliament to rethink powers of Speaker in deciding pleas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Parliament to ponder over the power of the Speaker in deciding petitions seeking disqualification of lawmakers, observing that he also belong to a political party.

LGM1 TN-HC-KARTI Madras HC grants interim stay on proceedings against Karti in tax evasion case

Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay till January 27, on the proceedings against Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidhi in connection with a case of alleged income tax evasion, pending before a lower court.

LGD10 SC-RAJIV GANDHI-CONVICT Rajiv Gandhi assassination: SC asks TN to inform if decision taken on convict's mercy plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Tamil Nadu government to inform whether a decision has been taken by it on a mercy petition of a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Prince Harry leaves UK to start new life with Meghan, Archie in Canada: reports London: Prince Harry has left the UK to reunite with his wife Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie in Canada where the family will start a new life after the couple's bombshell announcement to "step back" from Britain's royal frontline and spend more time in North AmericaSPF1

SPF1 SPO-OPEN-IND No Djokovic encounter for Prajnesh, crashes out in opening round of Australian Open

Melbourne: India's top ranked tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran missed out on a chance to play against world no.2 Novak Djokovic as he crashed out in the men's singles opening round of the Australian Open here on Tuesday.

Sensex drops over 200 pts; Nifty tests 12,200 Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points on Tuesday led by losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and ITC amid weak global cues.

