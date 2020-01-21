DAVOS-Trump hails U.S. economic success in Davos as impeachment trial begins

Thousands of miles from his impeachment trial in the United States, President Donald Trump took center stage at Davos on Tuesday to tout the success of the country's economy.

Trump, who is attending his second meeting of global political and business leaders at the World Economic Forum, also told a packed auditorium that recent trade deals with China and Mexico represented a model for the 21st Century. His address picked up on some of the themes Trump voiced when he first addressed the WEF two years ago.

The impeachment trial begins in earnest in the U.S. Senate after the Republican president was formally charged by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives in December with "high crimes and misdemeanors". Trump, who is expected to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate, says he is innocent of the charges.

