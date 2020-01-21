Left Menu
DAVOS - Trump says Fed has lowered rates too slowly

  • Davos
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:06 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 16:41 IST
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of miles from his impeachment trial in the United States, President Donald Trump took center stage at Davos on Tuesday to tout the success of the country's economy.

Trump, who is attending his second meeting of global political and business leaders at the World Economic Forum, told a packed auditorium that the U.S. Federal Reserve had lowered interest rates too slowly.

His address picked up on some of the themes Trump voiced when he first addressed the WEF two years ago.

