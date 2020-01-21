Left Menu
Development News Edition

DAVOS-Trump calls for more overseas investment in U.S. as impeachment trial begins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 17:21 IST
DAVOS-Trump calls for more overseas investment in U.S. as impeachment trial begins
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of miles from his Washington impeachment trial, President Donald Trump took centre stage at Davos to tout the success of the U.S. economy, while criticising the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday. Trump, marking his second meeting of global political and business leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF), also told a packed auditorium that trade deals struck this month with China and Mexico represented a model for the 21st Century.

"The Fed raised rates too quickly and has lowered them too slowly," Trump said of the Federal Reserve, taking aim at the central bank's policy decisions. In a wide-ranging address pitched to appeal to the Davos crowd, touting the achievements of his administration despite his unorthodox approach, Trump picked up on some of the themes he voiced when he first addressed the WEF two years ago.

He thanked overseas companies for investing in the United States and said the U.S. was on far better economic standing than he had imagined when he took office three years ago. "The time for scepticism is over," Trump said as he invited more foreign money.

"To every business looking for a place to succeed...there is no better place than the U.S.," he added. A TRILLION TREES

At a conference in which the main theme is the environment, and in which climate activist Greta Thunberg is a star guest, Trump spoke about the economic importance of oil and gas. Thunberg was in the audience throughout Trump's speech. As she walked out, flanked by security and chased by cameras, she did not speak to reporters, but looked down.

Trump said the U.S. would join the one trillion tree initiative being launched at the WEF annual meeting, but called activists "the heirs of yesterday's foolish fortune tellers". "I'm a very big believer in the environment. I want the cleanest water and the cleanest air," he added.

Nobel economist Joseph Stiglitz said the strongest thing about Trump's speech was that it was scheduled between sessions on climate change. He criticized the President's swipe at climate 'pessimists'. "As if what we are seeing with our eyes are not there," Stiglitz said. "It's astounding."

In Washington, the impeachment trial begins in earnest in the U.S. Senate after the Republican president was formally charged by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives in December with "high crimes and misdemeanors". Trump, who is expected to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate, says he is innocent of the charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Russian air strikes in Syria kill 12 civilians: monitor

Beirut, Jan 21 AFP Russian air strikes killed 12 civilians on Tuesday in northwestern Syria, as renewed violence tightened the noose around the countrys last major opposition bastion and deepened an already dire humanitarian crisis. Two of ...

CBI books Frost International, its directors in Rs 3,592-cr fraud; searches 13 locations: Officials

The CBI carried out searches at 13 locations on Tuesday including the premises of present and former directors of Mumbai-based Frost International which has been booked by the agency for allegedly cheating a consortium of 14 banks to the tu...

Havells Q3 net up 3 pc at Rs 201 cr

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Tuesday posted 2.81 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 201.22 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 195.72 crore durin...

Legendary footballer PK Banerjee hospitalised

Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee was hospitalised on Tuesday. The 83-year-old former Indian captain and Padma Shri awardee was admitted to a private hospital off the EM Bypass in the eastern part of the city. He was not talking sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020