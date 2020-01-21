Left Menu
Development News Edition

Want to get firsthand account of problems people face: Naqvi on Centre's J-K outreach programme

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 18:06 IST
Want to get firsthand account of problems people face: Naqvi on Centre's J-K outreach programme

The purpose of the Centre's outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir is to get firsthand account of problems being faced by the people and address them, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday. Naqvi was the first Union minister to visit Kashmir on Tuesday as part of the Centre's outreach programme.

"The objective of this dialogue is to go close to the people, listen to their problems and needs and also fund solutions to their problems," the Union minister for minority Affairs told reporters here. Naqvi, who laid the foundation stone for a development project at Harwan on the outskirts of the city, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to ensure that the benefits of the positive changes initiated by the Central government should reach the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The aspirations and expectations of the people were not upheld and the corruption had eaten into Jammu and Kashmir...Some people had benefited themselves but we want prosperity for all," Naqvi said. Asked why only five ministers were visiting Kashmir against 31 going to Jammu, he said the present outreach programme was just a beginning.

"This is not the last programme. This initiative will continue," the minister said. Naqvi refused to comment on criticism from some quarters about the ministers for not including seven districts of Kashmir in their outreach programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Prince Harry seeks 'more peaceful life; Joker composer makes film awards history and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Female Icelandic Joker composer makes film awards historyGolden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot m...

Russian air strikes in Syria kill 12 civilians: monitor

Beirut, Jan 21 AFP Russian air strikes killed 12 civilians on Tuesday in northwestern Syria, as renewed violence tightened the noose around the countrys last major opposition bastion and deepened an already dire humanitarian crisis. Two of ...

CBI books Frost International, its directors in Rs 3,592-cr fraud; searches 13 locations: Officials

The CBI carried out searches at 13 locations on Tuesday including the premises of present and former directors of Mumbai-based Frost International which has been booked by the agency for allegedly cheating a consortium of 14 banks to the tu...

Havells Q3 net up 3 pc at Rs 201 cr

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Tuesday posted 2.81 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 201.22 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 195.72 crore durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020