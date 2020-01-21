A U.S. envoy on Tuesday called an Iranian lawmaker's offer of a $3 million reward to anyone who killed U.S. President Donald Trump "ridiculous" and said it pointed to the "terrorist underpinnings" of the Iranian government.

"It's just ridiculous but it gives you a sense of the terrorist underpinnings of that regime and that regime needs to change its behavior," Robert Wood, U.S. disarmament ambassador, told reporters in Geneva.

