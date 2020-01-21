Kejriwal files nomination after waiting for over 6 hours: AAP
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination after waiting for over six hours on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party said.
Kejriwal was 45th in queue to file his nomination from the New Delhi constituency from where he had registered a landslide victory defeating Congress' Sheila Dikshit in the 2015 assembly election.
AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Kejriwal has filed his nomination at around 6.30 pm.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
CycleWalk would reduce air pollution of New Delhi by at least 20%: Amit Shah
Arvind Kejriwal fears that if Ayushman Bharat starts, people of Delhi will favour BJP in polls: Shah.
AAP will run a positive campaign, will not abuse anyone in run-up to Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.
AAP will fight Delhi Assembly election on basis of its work: CM Arvind Kejriwal after announcement of poll schedule.