Iran MP offers $3 mn 'to anyone who kills Trump': report
An Iranian lawmaker on Tuesday offered a $3-million reward to "anyone who kills" US President Donald Trump to avenge the assassination of a top general, semi-official news agency ISNA reported. Ahmad Hamzeh, a little-known member of the Majlis, made the offer on behalf of the people of Kerman, the hometown and final resting place of storied commander Major General Qasem Soleimani.
"We will give $3 million to anyone who kills Trump," Hamzeh, who represents Kahnouj county near the southeastern city of Kerman, was quoted as saying by ISNA. He did not say who would pay the bounty offer, which comes a month ahead of a parliamentary election.
Soleimani, one of the most popular public figures in Iran, was killed on January 3 in a US drone strike outside Baghdad airport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- ISNA
- Qasem Soleimani
- Tehran
- Iranian
- Kerman
- Baghdad airport
ALSO READ
Mourners pack Tehran to grieve Iranian general Soleimani
Mourners pack Tehran to grieve Iran general Soleimani
'Million-strong' homage for general brings Tehran to standstill
I believe Trump referred to 2012 car bomb attack when asserting Tehran's link to Delhi terror plot: Chidambaram
WRAPUP 8-Supreme leader in tears as huge crowd mourns slain commander in Tehran