Tape controversy: Another Sri Lankan judge interdicted

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:14 IST
A Sri Lankan judge was interdicted on Tuesday after his name figured in the tape controversy in which an opposition United National Party (UNP) parliamentarian was allegedly heard discussing impending judgments and ongoing investigations with judges and police investigating officers. The interdiction of Embilipitiya High Court judge Gihan Pilapitiya came a few days after similar action was taken against Baddegama Magistrate Dhammika Hemapala in the same case by the Sri Lankan Judicial Service Commission.

Hemapala was interdicted last week Justice Pilapitiya, whose name figures in the controversy over taped conversations with parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake, has been interdicted, the Commission said.

The police have recorded statements of Hemapala, Ramanayake and retired High Court judge Padmini Ranawaka for their alleged involvement in the controversial telephonic conversations with Ramanayake. Ramanayake was arrested on January 14 for alleged interference with judiciary, days after the discovery of controversial telephone conversations, video clips and CDs from his residence.

According to police, over 1,000 recordings of Ramanayake's telephone conversations were found with incriminating evidence on his attempt to influence judgements against political opponents between 2005 and 2019. He was arrested for offences committed in terms of article 111C (2) of the Constitution for interference with the functions of the judges.

Following his arrest, the UNP announced that Ramanayake's party membership has been temporarily suspended. The government has called for an extensive probe on Ramanayake tapes, claiming that they bore evidence to the previous government's witch hunt against them when in opposition.

