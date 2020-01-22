US Domestic News Roundup: Coal states ask Supreme Court to overturn terminal ban; Arizona mother arrested on suspicion and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Coal states ask Supreme Court to overturn Washington coal terminal ban

Wyoming and Montana, two coal-producing western states, on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate Washington state's decision to block on environmental grounds a coal export terminal intended as an outlet to Asian markets. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, a Republican, announced the challenge under the court's rarely used "original jurisdiction" provision that enables the justices to hear certain disputes between states before a review by lower courts.

Arizona mother arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children

A 22-year-old woman was arrested and booked into jail on Tuesday on suspicion of killing her three young children, city police said after the bodies were found inside her south Phoenix home. The suspect, Rachel Henry, was taken into custody by Phoenix police early on Tuesday after admitting that she harmed the children, said Sergeant Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department.

U.S. Supreme Court lets Flint, Michigan residents sue over water contamination

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday let residents of Flint, Michigan pursue a civil rights lawsuit against the city and government officials that accused them of knowingly allowing the city's water supply to become contaminated with lead. The justices turned away two appeals by the city and the state and local officials of a lower court ruling that allowed the lawsuit to move forward. The lower court rejected a demand for immunity by the officials, finding that they violated the residents' right to "bodily integrity" under the U.S. Constitution by providing the tainted water after switching water sources in a cost-cutting move in 2014.

U.S. judge signals slow-moving corruption trial for former Mexican security chief

A U.S. judge designated the drug corruption trial of former top Mexican security official Genaro Garcia Luna as "complex" on Tuesday, raising expectations for slow-moving proceedings as he set the next court date for April 2. The arrest of Garcia Luna in Dallas last month sent shockwaves across Mexico, where he spearheaded the country's "War On Drugs" for many years beginning in 2006. U.S.

Senate rejects second Democratic bid for documents in Trump impeachment trial

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate rejected a second Democratic bid on Tuesday to obtain documents and evidence in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, an early sign the trial could proceed along lines favorable to Trump. As the third impeachment trial in U.S. history began in earnest, senators voted 53-47 along party lines to block a motion from Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to subpoena State Department records and documents related to Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Health officials confirm first U.S. case of China coronavirus, expand screening

A U.S. resident who recently traveled to China has been diagnosed with the newly identified coronavirus that has sickened more than 300 people and killed at least six in China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. The U.S. patient is responding well to treatment and was not severely ill, CDC and Washington State health officials said.

U.S. deports Iranian student despite ACLU efforts to block his removal

U.S. immigration officials on Monday deported an Iranian student headed to a Boston university despite efforts by the American Civil Liberties Union and other advocates to block the removal. The deportation of Mohammad Shahab Dehghani Hossein Abadi, a 24-year-old Iranian citizen enrolled at Northeastern University, comes after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced an "enhanced security posture" amid heightened tensions with Iran.

'Nobody likes him' - Hillary Clinton bashes Bernie Sanders

Hillary Clinton criticized the campaign of her former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders in a new documentary in which she says he was an ineffective U.S. senator who accomplished little because "nobody liked him." Clinton also weighed in on the dispute between Sanders and 2020 Democratic presidential rival Elizabeth Warren centering around the electability of women, saying Sanders demonstrated "a pattern" in how his campaign attacked women rivals.

Michigan, Tesla reach agreement for direct car delivery: source

Tesla Inc has reached a settlement with Michigan to allow the electric-car maker to directly deliver its vehicles to customers in the state, a person familiar with the agreement said on Tuesday. The company will be able to deliver vehicles within Michigan, but will have to issue titles for the vehicles in another state, which the customers can then transfer to Michigan, the person said.

Trump administration plans to add Nigeria and six other nations to travel ban list: reports

The Trump administration is planning to add seven countries - Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania - to its travel ban list, U.S. media reports said on Tuesday. Some countries will face bans only on some visa categories, the Wall Street Journal reported. The list of countries was not final and could yet change, website Politico said.

