Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Disappeared Venezuelan legislator being held in state detention

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 06:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 05:39 IST
UPDATE 2-Disappeared Venezuelan legislator being held in state detention
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@gilbercaro)

Venezuelan opposition legislator Gilber Caro, whose whereabouts had been unknown since an elite police unit arrested him in December, is being held in state custody and is well, his lawyer said on Tuesday. The Special Action Force (FAES) took Caro into custody on Dec. 20 in an operation the opposition described as illegal because he is protected by parliamentary immunity. He was indicted on charges including terrorism without the presence of legal counsel, according to his lawyer Theresly Malave.

Caro's arrest came as President Nicolas Maduro's government carried out a new wave of legal actions against opposition lawmakers just as opposition leader Juan Guaido's campaign to oust Maduro was stalling. "He is well, but he shouldn't be there," said Malave, who said she spent 45 minutes with him on Monday, together with one of his sisters. In a telephone interview, Malave said she could not disclose Caro's specific location.

On Tuesday, Guaido's Popular Will party said the FAES had detained another lawmaker, Ismael Leon, after intercepting him on a main avenue in Caracas. Agents of the Sebin intelligence service later raided Guaido's offices in Caracas. Pictures by a Reuters photographer showed two armed agents wearing ski masks standing at the entrance to the building.

A video shared by Guaido's press team showed agents inside the building, at the entrance to the office. "Cowardly dictatorship!" tweeted Guaido, who is in Europe seeking support for his campaign to remove Maduro from power. "As we are traveling... they kidnap @leon_ismael and raid our office."

Venezuela's Information Ministry and the state prosecutor's office did not respond to requests for comment on Leon and Caro, who is a leading member of Popular Will. The vice-presidency, which oversees Sebin, did not answer calls seeking comment. The opposition and United Nations have accused the FAES of carrying out extrajudicial killings across Venezuela on behalf of Maduro's administration. A Reuters investigation in November found that dozens of witness accounts contradicted the unit's claims of killing victims in self-defense. https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/venezuela-violence-police/

Maduro has denounced an "international campaign" to tarnish the reputation of the FAES and pledged to strengthen the force. Before Caro's arrest in December, the FAES had not carried out any high-profile political arrests and its operations had been focused in poor neighborhoods.

Caro had already spent a year and half in prison after being jailed without trial in January 2017 during anti-government protests on charges of treason and stealing military material. His lawyer at the time said Caro was innocent and authorities had planted weapons on him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Magic return home to face resilient Thunder

Heading into Wednesdays meeting in Orlando, both the Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off perhaps their most impressive victories of the season. The Thunder rallied from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to win at Houston, while t...

Jazz seeking rare season sweep of Warriors

The Utah Jazz will go for their first season-series sweep of the Golden State Warriors in 10 years when the clubs meet Wednesday night in San Francisco. The records indicate a fourth consecutive victory might seem like a formality for Utah ...

Don't shun China, urges Merkel at American prize ceremony

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday urged Western global powers to include China in their multilateral system and treat Beijing equally rather than freeze it out and risk slipping into a Cold War-style bipolar order. Speaking after r...

UPDATE 1-Pompeo calls for fair elections in Venezuela and Nicaragua

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday stressed the need for Venezuela and Nicaragua to hold free and fair elections, singling out the countries left-wing governments for criticism. Pompeo said Nicaragua was an authoritarian regime,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020