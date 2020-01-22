TDP MLAs walk out of Andhra Pradesh assembly after Speaker calls in Marshals

On the third day of the state assembly session on Wednesday, the TDP MLAs walked-out after marshals were called in by the Speaker of the House Tammineni Sitaram to prevent them from reaching the podium and raising slogans. The Speaker also referred the matter regarding their behaviour to the ethics committee.

Earlier in the day, the TDP MLAs created pandemonium and raised slogans 'Jai Amaravati' in the House. Reacting to this, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy slammed the TDP leaders saying that they were making a mockery of democracy. "There are hardly ten of their MLAs, we are 150 MLAs, but we are showing restraint," Reddy said.

Reddy said that the TDP MLAs were acting worse than rowdies. He also called marshals into the house so that they did not cross the ring. The Chief Minister said, "If necessary please take action against them." The Speaker of Andhra Pradesh assembly appealed to the TDP MLAs to take their seats. When they did not oblige, he called marshals into the House.

On Tuesday, the special session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly came to an abrupt halt after the Speaker walked out of the House following a ruckus by TDP MLAs over their party leader Galla Jayadev's arrest. TDP's Guntur MP Galla Jayadev was on Monday arrested for protesting in Amaravati against the State Cabinet's approval for the three-capital proposal. (ANI)

