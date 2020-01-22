Left Menu
Clash erupts between Congress and MIM in Telangana, police arrest MIM leader

A clash took place between Congress and MIM leaders at Ganjipet polling station in Gadwal town, as the voting for Telangana municipal polls was underway.

Police arrested MIM leader Sudarsan. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A clash took place between Congress and MIM leaders at Ganjipet polling station in Gadwal town, as the voting for Telangana municipal polls was underway. Police have detained MIM leader Sudarsan. His family members allege that it is the Congress that attacked them.

Congress leader Sankar, who met with an injury in the clash, alleged that MIM leaders are luring the voters. He has been shifted to a government hospital by Police. Additional SP Krishna and DSP Srinivas Reddy have visited the spot.

Voting for urban local body polls began in the State on Wednesday morning. The polling is underway for 120 municipalities and 9 municipal corporations. (ANI)

