Rahul Gandhi to address anti-CAA rally at Wayanad on Jan 30 Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (PTI): Congress leader RahulGandhi will lead an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rallyat Kalpetta in Waynad on January 30, party sources said

The Wayanad MP is expected to be on a one-day visit tothe state

Gandhi's programme would be finalised by tonight, thesources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

