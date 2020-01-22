Rahul Gandhi to address anti-CAA rally at Wayanad on Jan 30
Rahul Gandhi to address anti-CAA rally at Wayanad on Jan 30 Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (PTI): Congress leader RahulGandhi will lead an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rallyat Kalpetta in Waynad on January 30, party sources said
The Wayanad MP is expected to be on a one-day visit tothe state
Gandhi's programme would be finalised by tonight, thesources said.
