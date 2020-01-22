Trump says Taliban must curb violence for meaningful Afghanistan talks

U.S. President Donald Trump told Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani that there cannot be meaningful negotiations until the Taliban significantly reduces its violence, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Trump reiterated the need for a significant and lasting reduction in violence by the Taliban that would facilitate meaningful negotiations on Afghanistan's future," the White House said. Trump had been in Davos attending the World Economic Forum. (Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.