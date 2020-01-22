Left Menu
Om Birla lauds Haryana assembly for orientation programme for newly-elected MLAs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday commended Haryana Assembly for organising a two-day orientation programme for training of newly-elected members.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaking to reporters in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday commended Haryana Assembly for organising a two-day orientation programme for training of newly-elected members. "I congratulate the Haryana Assembly for organising the two-day programme to elucidate the role of public representatives. I appreciate the gesture of taking a pledge to increase the number of sessions of the assembly and also the overall productivity during the sessions," Birla told reporters here.

The two-day programme was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Vidhan Sabha speaker among other elected leaders in the state Assembly. Birla, however, refused to openly comment on the state Assemblies (Kerala and Punjab) passing laws against the amended Citizenship Act and instead said, "In the country, the Parliament and all Vidhan Mandals have been assigned rights to frame laws."

Both Kerala and Punjab Assemblies have passed a resolution against CAA. The Kerala government has also approached the Supreme Court against the CAA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

