Democrat Schumer: impeachment witness trade involving Hunter Biden "off the table"
U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday ruled out a so-called witness trade in which Republicans call witnesses Democrats want in exchange for former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden testifying in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
"I think that's off the table. First of all the Republicans have the right to bring in any witness they want. They haven't wanted to and that trade is not on the table," Schumer told reporters during a break in the Senate trial.
Schumer said earlier that only witnesses with direct knowledge of Trump's actions related to Ukraine should testify.
