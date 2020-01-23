Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. senators on 'digital detox' as they hear Trump's impeachment trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 05:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 05:44 IST
U.S. senators on 'digital detox' as they hear Trump's impeachment trial

Some members of the U.S. Senate hearing President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, a proceeding following decades-old precedent, said they welcomed at least one of the chamber's anachronistic rules: a ban on cellphones.

"We're all on a digital detox," said Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, during a break in what is just the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history. "It meant people actually had to look at each other instead of looking down at their phones." The rules, which also require senators who love to talk to listen in silence as each side presents its case, are intended to keep the chamber's 100 members focused on the momentous task at hand..

At the same time, senators might find it difficult, if not impossible, to wander from the Capitol campus during the trial to solicit campaign contributions or just keep in touch with family members. The senators are serving as jurors as the chamber considers whether to remove the Republican president from office on charges brought by the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

During a break in Wednesday's proceedings, Senator Ben Cardin spoke to reporters while pecking out an iPhone message to his granddaughter. He said he did not mind being unable to get messages during the session. "That's another advantage," Democrat Cardin said. "I want to pay attention to what's going on, so it doesn't disturb me at all. I don't mind being free from my electronic devices."

The cellphone rule is a perennial one in the Senate, but is being more strictly enforced as the chamber holds to a schedule that could see 48 hours of argument in six days that stretch well into the night. Members of both parties, including the four Democratic senators running for president, relied on their staffs to keep up communications with voters, constituents and others outside the chamber.

Klobuchar, who is one of the presidential contenders, handed over control of some of her social media to her daughter, Abigail, who was campaigning for her in Iowa in the run-up to the Feb. 3 caucus when Democrats will cast their first votes in the race for their party's nomination to face Trump in November's election. "My mom is in D.C. today, so I'll be taking over her Twitter account as I travel across Iowa," Klobuchar's daughter said.

A CNN political analyst asked whether tweets from Republican Senator Ted Cruz meant he had smuggled in his phone, prompting his office to respond that staffers were putting out the messages. "Interrupting impeachment coverage for one second to answer all the incoming inquiries asking: 'Did Sen. Cruz sneak his phone onto the Senate floor?,'" spokeswoman Lauren Aronson said in a statement. "The answer is, 'No, of course not.'"

Senator Mitt Romney, one of four centrist Republicans seen as open to a Democratic push to call witnesses and introduce new evidence in the trial, admitted disliking not being in touch with his staff in the chamber. "Ha, I do miss my electronic connection, I've got to tell you," Romney said during a short break. "No doubt about that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

China confirms 571 total cases of virus - China State TV

China has confirmed 571 total cases of the new coronavirus outbreak, Chinese state television reported on Thursday.At the end of Wednesday, 17 deaths from the virus have been reported, all in Hubei province. ...

Britain must change how land is used to meet climate goal

Britons should plant many more trees, eat less meat, cut food waste and restore peatlands if the country is to meet its climate target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050, the governments climate advisers said on Thursday.Britain last ye...

UPDATE 1-China fails to repatriate North Korea workers despite UN sanctions -U.S. official

China has failed to send home North Korean workers by a December deadline in violation of United Nations sanctions, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, adding that this was why Washington blacklisted two entities involved in Pyongyang...

U.S.'s Pompeo says real reform key to international aid for Lebanon

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday only a Lebanese government capable and committed to undertaking real and tangible reforms will restore investor confidence and unlock international assistance.In a statement, Pompeo also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020