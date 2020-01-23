BJP activists arrested for inflammatory posters against
Several BJP activists were arrested by the police from Titagarh area of North 24 Parganas district on Thursday for putting up inflammatory posters against CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who is scheduled to address rally there. The local BJP organised a sit-in the area in protest and the police sent them back.
According to the police few BJP activists had put up inflammatory and derogatory posters against Kumar, who is scheduled to address a rally in the area later in the evening. "We received complaints from locals and on the basis of it we arrested some BJP activists," a police officer said.
The local BJP leadership when contacted said it is not a crime to put up posters against political opponents..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanhaiya Kumar
- BJP
- North Parganas
- Titagarh
- CPI
ALSO READ
FIR against BJP Ratlam-Jhabua MP, 61 others for violating Sec 144
Deepika Padukone's participation in Leftist protest reflects 'one-sided thinking': BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain
TMC wins no-confidence motion against BJP in Bhatpara
Maha govt removes BJP MLA Prashant Thakur as Cidco chairman
BJP will pay heavy price for its stubbornness on CAA: Amarinder Singh