BJP activists arrested for inflammatory posters against

Several BJP activists were arrested by the police from Titagarh area of North 24 Parganas district on Thursday for putting up inflammatory posters against CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who is scheduled to address rally there. The local BJP organised a sit-in the area in protest and the police sent them back.

According to the police few BJP activists had put up inflammatory and derogatory posters against Kumar, who is scheduled to address a rally in the area later in the evening. "We received complaints from locals and on the basis of it we arrested some BJP activists," a police officer said.

The local BJP leadership when contacted said it is not a crime to put up posters against political opponents..

