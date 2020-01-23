Left Menu
Norway PM to appoint Tina Bru as new oil minister -DN

  Oslo
  23-01-2020
  • Created: 23-01-2020 17:32 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will appoint Conservative lawmaker Tina Bru as new oil and energy minister, business daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Thursday.

The right-wing Progress Party resigned from the government on Monday over a cabinet decision to help bring a woman suspected of Islamic State affiliation back home to Norway, opening up several cabinet jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

