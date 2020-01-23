New president to TN BJP unit soon

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP is likely to have a new president soon, four months after Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed governor of Telangana, the party sources said here on Thursday The BJP's TN unit, with a strength of about 35 lakh, is functioning headless since Tamilisai quit the post in September, 2019, after being appointed as the governor.

Sources said, the number of BJP district units in TN also increased to 60 from 39 after her exit. Subsequently, the organisational elections at the panchayat unions and district levels began and completed in 30 districts only a couple of days ago. "As per the party rules, the state president can be elected if at least in 50 per cent of the district units an elected body is formed", a senior party leader said, adding that since TN BJP has reached the eligibility, the process of electing a state chief by obtaining the consent of the district units will begin.

"In all probability the exercise will be completed very soon", he said. There was some delay in holding the organisational polls due to the recently concluded first phase of rural local bodies polls in the state too. Now the party polls in the remaining district units would be speeded up, he added.

Tamilisai was the only president who had a long innings of over five years heading the TN BJP unit since August 14, 2014. As per the party constitution a person can hold the post for a maximum of six years in two terms of three years each. The TN BJP, which has a friendly relationship with the ruling AIADMK, presently has no representation in both the houses of parliament and the TN Assembly.

