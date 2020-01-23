Left Menu
Development News Edition

New president to TN BJP unit soon

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 18:49 IST
New president to TN BJP unit soon

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP is likely to have a new president soon, four months after Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed governor of Telangana, the party sources said here on Thursday The BJP's TN unit, with a strength of about 35 lakh, is functioning headless since Tamilisai quit the post in September, 2019, after being appointed as the governor.

Sources said, the number of BJP district units in TN also increased to 60 from 39 after her exit. Subsequently, the organisational elections at the panchayat unions and district levels began and completed in 30 districts only a couple of days ago. "As per the party rules, the state president can be elected if at least in 50 per cent of the district units an elected body is formed", a senior party leader said, adding that since TN BJP has reached the eligibility, the process of electing a state chief by obtaining the consent of the district units will begin.

"In all probability the exercise will be completed very soon", he said. There was some delay in holding the organisational polls due to the recently concluded first phase of rural local bodies polls in the state too. Now the party polls in the remaining district units would be speeded up, he added.

Tamilisai was the only president who had a long innings of over five years heading the TN BJP unit since August 14, 2014. As per the party constitution a person can hold the post for a maximum of six years in two terms of three years each. The TN BJP, which has a friendly relationship with the ruling AIADMK, presently has no representation in both the houses of parliament and the TN Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore confirms first case of Wuhan virus

Singapore, Jan 23 AFP Singapore on Thursday confirmed its first case the new SARS-like virus which has killed 17 people in China and spread to multiple countries including the United States. The Ministry of Health MOH said the patient was a...

New vehicle registration mark DD for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

The new union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has been assigned new vehicle registration mark DD, the government said on Thursday. The Centre on Wednesday had designated Daman as the headquarters of the merged union terri...

Netaji's birthday celebrated across Bengal, pol parties fight

The 123rd birth anniversary of nationalist leader and freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was celebrated on Thursday in West Bengal, where parties cutting across political lines fought over his legacy. Since morning programmes like ...

Amit Aggarwal to be grand finale designer at LFW Summer/Resort 2020

Amit Aggarwal is the grand finale designer at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 where he will be showcasing his latest collection AXIL. The theme for the upcoming edition of the fashion gala is BetterIn3D that seeks to explore a new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020