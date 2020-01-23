Left Menu
Amid 3-capital row, Andhra Minister hints at abolition of Legislative Council

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday hinted at the abolition of Legislative Council after its chairman MA Sharif referred the three-capital Bill to the Select Committee on Discretionary Powers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:11 IST
Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday hinted at the abolition of Legislative Council after its chairman MA Sharif referred the three-capital Bill to the Select Committee on Discretionary Powers. Lambasting Sharif at a press conference here during the break from the Assembly Session, Satyanarayana questioned how the three-capital Bill can be sent to the Select Committee without holding voting for it.

Targeting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for 'influencing the chairman of the council,' he said: "How can a Bill be sent to the Select Committee without holding voting? The Council Chairman admitted that he sent the Bill to the Select Committee purely on the basis of his discretionary power, which proves how Naidu influenced him." He alleged that Naidu has murdered democracy.

"Naidu is trying to project that something is happening in the state and create law and order situation. The Council chairman's act is totally 'unethical'. Such acts lead to thoughts whether we need such a council at all," he said. The Minister claimed that despite the suggestion by the BJP and the PDF members to Sharif to hold voting as per the rules and procedures, he "acted against the Constitution."

"It was a very bad day in the history of the Legislative Council. BJP and PDF members suggested the Chairman go as per the rules. Despite that, the Chairman acted against the Constitution and the rule of law," he said. He alleged that the chairman has acted in favour of the TDP as Naidu sat in the gallery and directed him.

He dismissed the claim of TDP floor leader in Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu that YSRCP Ministers consumed liquor and went to the House. "Such allegations are pathetic," he said. Satyanarayana claimed that Naidu's son Nara Lokesh had threatened him in the Council.

"Nara Lokesh came to attack me. He made threatening gestures to me. Naidu was also sitting and texting in the gallery. The TDP has derailed all the traditions and norms of the Council," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

