Top BJP leaders mount frontal attack on AAP and Congress over CAA protests

The top BJP leadership took to the streets on Thursday in the party's campaign for Delhi Assembly polls next month, mounting a frontal attack on main rivals AAP and Congress over the CAA issue. BJP chief JP Nadda, at a public meeting in Palam constituency, attacked the AAP and Congress over their support to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here saying vote bank comes first to them than the country.

"The BJP leadership including president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi president Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, held several small meetings in various Assembly constituencies across the city. A total of 149 such meetings were held in which the CAA was prominently raised by the leaders," said Virendra Sachdeva, co-convener of the Delhi BJP's media committee for polls. The party high command, enthused by the response of people in these meetings, has decided to raise the number of such meetings from earlier 5,000 to 15,000 in the coming fortnight before voting on February 8, he said.

Shah, who addressed two meetings in Matiala and Nangloi Assembly segments and took out a Padyatra in Uttam Nagar, slammed both AAP and Congress over the CAA. Accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of speaking language similar to that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shah alleged that the ruling AAP was behind "instigating" minorities over the CAA and "engineering riots" and the national capital will be unsafe if they are voted to power.

Participating in a 'padyatra' in Tughalqbad Assembly segment, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri attacked the Kejriwal government over its "failures" besides raising the issue of anti-CAA protests in the city. "The youth of the country are the greatest asset for the country but it is regrettable that the disappointed opposition parties are misleading them and pushing them towards anarchy just for electoral success," Tiwari said.

In the coming days, a number of BJP leaders including its senior office bearers, Union ministers, chief ministers of party ruled states as well as Bhojpuri film stars like Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Yadav Nirahua, are slated to join hectic campaigning ahead of the February 8 polls. Addressing a public meeting in Mehrauli, Nadda said it is "clear" that this time the BJP government will be formed in Delhi.

"BJP's record is to work and without being in power in Delhi we have done the work that the government of Delhi had to do with responsibility," he said. The BJP, out of power in Delhi for over two decades, is contesting the Assembly elections in alliance with JD(U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). It will contest on 67 seats, JD(U) on two and LJP on one seat of Delhi Assembly.

