Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Assembly polls: Bagga responds to notice over his campaign song

BJP candidate from Hari Nagar assembly constituency Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Sunday submitted his reply to the Returning Officer (RO) over his campaign song -- 'Bagga Bagga Har Jagah'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 18:35 IST
Delhi Assembly polls: Bagga responds to notice over his campaign song
BJP candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP candidate from Hari Nagar assembly constituency Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Sunday submitted his reply to the Returning Officer (RO) over his campaign song -- 'Bagga Bagga Har Jagah'. A notice had been issued to Bagga, asking him to state why the expenditure for the song shouldn't be computed and added to his election expenses.

In the reply, the BJP candidate said that the tweet was uploaded through his personal handle on January 21, 2020, at 01:30 am well before he filed his nomination. "I reiterate that the impugned tweet was uploaded in the early hours on 21st January 2020 at 01:30 am well before the filing of my nomination and hence no expenditure can be computed on it," reads Bagga's reply.

Bagga requested the Returning Officer (RO) to withdraw the present notice and asked him to provide him with an opportunity of personal hearing or through his election agent or representative prior to taking any action. Citing the rules for the 'Use of Social Media in Election Campaigning and ECI's Social Media Policy" published by ECI, Bagga said: "The Commission has further clarified that any political content in the form of messages/ comments/photos/videos posted/uploaded on the blogs/self-accounts on websites/social media will not be treated as political advertisements and therefore would not require pre-certification." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Five die in California helicopter crash 5; TMZ says Kobe Bryant was killed

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report httpswww.tmz...

UPDATE 1-Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...

UPDATE 1-French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the center of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020