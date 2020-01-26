Left Menu
Development News Edition

AASU members show black flags to convoy of Assam cabinet minister

Workers of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Sunday showed black flags to the convoy of state cabinet minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in Dibrugarh to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dibrugarh (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 18:49 IST
AASU members show black flags to convoy of Assam cabinet minister
AASU members showing black flags to Assam Cabinet minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in Dibrugarh on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Workers of the All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Sunday showed black flags to the convoy of state cabinet minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in Dibrugarh to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Patowary was in Dibrugarh on Sunday, where he took part in the 71st Republic Day event.

The ASSU activists raised slogans against the BJP government and the amended citizenship law. Rupjyoti Borthakur, Secretary, AASU told ANI that the protests were being held against the BJP government "for trampling upon the democracy".

"Today on the Republic Day we are protesting against the BJP government that has trampled upon the democracy. We will continue the protests till the CAA is taken back," Borthakur told ANI here. Earlier on January 15, AASU members had also shown black flags to the convoy of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was visiting Chauba in Dibrugarh on the occasion of Bihu festival.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has already withdrawn support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Assam over the CAA. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Assamese people fear that it is the BJP government's way to give citizenship from the backdoor to lakhs of people who have been excluded from the state NRC. The move, they argue, would nullify the Assam Accord signed between the Government of India and Assam agitators in August 1985 after a long, bloody agitation. Around 19 lakh people, majority of them Hindus, have been excluded from the citizenship register in Assam that had set March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date. In the enumeration that ended on July 31 last year, all those who could not produce documents to show they entered Assam before that date were left out of the NRC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Five die in California helicopter crash 5; TMZ says Kobe Bryant was killed

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report httpswww.tmz...

UPDATE 1-Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...

UPDATE 1-French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the center of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020