BJP worker attempts suicide near human wall; hospitalised

A BJP worker on Sunday allegedly attempted to commit suicide in Kollam district near the human wall, formed as part of the ruling Left Democratic's state-wide protest, demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Police said the man rushed towards the protest area shouting 'Vande Matharam' and attempted to slit his wrist.

He was rushed to the hospital immediately. Police suspect the man to be mentally unstable.

The human chain was formed from Kasaragod in north Kerala to Kaliyakkavilai in the southernmost part of the state. The LDF has been organising various protests across Kerala against the CAA..

