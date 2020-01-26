Left Menu
Take all stakeholders into confidence before signing Bodo

  PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  Updated: 26-01-2020 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 20:49 IST
Take all stakeholders into confidence before signing Bodo

Leader of the opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia of the Congress on Sunday urged Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to take all stakeholders into confidence before signing any peace pact with Bodo groups. Reacting to reports that the state government was considering the demands of some groups to form a Union Territorial Council by carving out some existing districts of Assam, Saikia, in a letter to the chief minister, said a large number of non-Bodo people also reside in these areas.

"Since 2001, over 30 non-Bodo groups have been demanding that no pact should be signed without consulting them. They are already unhappy for including many non-Bodo majority areas in the existing Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD)," Saikia said. In such a situation, if a new agreement is signed without their consent, then it will be divisive rather than bringing peace among the different tribes, he said.

"That is why I bring to your notice the issue so that every aspect related to the dignified living of all communities can be considered," the Congress leader said. The Centre has initiated talks with all three factions of the militant group NDFB and an accord is likely to be signed within the next few days.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the Centre has clarified to the state government that the BTAD will not be declared a Union Territory as a part of the new peace accord. The minister also told reporters that no new village or area will be added to the BTAD under the new accord..

