BJP-TMC clash during pro-CAA rally in Bengal's Hooghly

Clashes erupted between activists of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP when the saffron party took out a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred when the BJP rally from Serampore reached Dankuni More, a police officer said.

Both the BJP and the TMC have claimed that three of their party cadres were injured in the clashes. Chandernagore police commissioner Humayun Kabir said that both the parties have lodged FIRs against each other and an investigation into the incident is on..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

