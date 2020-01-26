Left Menu
Nadda alleges AAP and Congress behind anti-CAA protests

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday said that AAP and Congress are behind the protests in various parts of Delhi against the amended Citizenship Act.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 23:08 IST
BJP President JP Nadda speaking at a rally in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday said that AAP and Congress are behind the protests in various parts of Delhi against the amended Citizenship Act. "Some people are sitting in baghs (gardens) these days. Some are sitting in this bagh, some in that. Can children speak such language? They have been taught by AAP and Congress leaders who deliver speeches there...They are spreading canard and playing vote bank politics on CAA," Nadda said at an election rally in Patel Nagar here.

Speaking about what the BJP had done for Delhi, Nadda said, "We were not in government in Delhi, but with the guidance of Modiji, Nitin Gadkariji oversaw the construction of Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway to rid Delhi of (the pollution) due to 60,000 vehicles every day." "Our government did everything it could to help Delhi from the outside. Now we want to work inside Delhi, give us a chance to do the same by making us win," Nadda said.

Assembly elections in Delhi will take place on February 8 and votes will be counted on February 11. In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party got a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

