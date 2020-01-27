Rahul, Priyanka move NHRC against police 'brutality' on anti-CAA protesters in UP

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday met the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) officials to file a complaint against the action of Uttar Pradesh Police on the protesters during demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Party spokesman and Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu, legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra and MP PL Punia were also present in the meeting.

At least 19 protesters persons were killed and several others were injured during violent clashes with the police in different parts of Uttar Pradesh last month. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have accused the state police of using excessive force against the civilians and shooting above the waist, which is in contravention to the standard operating procedure. Priyanka Gandhi had also visited Bijnor and Meerut and met the families of the men who were allegedly killed in police firing during the protests. She had also instructed lawyers associated with the party to give legal aid to the people who were arrested for taking part in the agitations.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

