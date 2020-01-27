Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 18:29 IST
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Officials confirm five U.S. cases of coronavirus after China travel

Five people in the United States, all of whom recently traveled from Wuhan, China, have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, officials of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. The count includes new patients identified over the weekend in the Los Angeles and Phoenix areas, as well as cases reported earlier in Chicago and Seattle. Fog likely to figure prominently in probe of Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash

Overcast skies and fog reported at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others appear likely to become a key focus of aviation experts investigating the weekend tragedy near Los Angeles. A Sikorsky S-76 chopper owned by Bryant slammed into a steep hillside on Sunday morning outside the town of Calabasas, California, about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, igniting a brush fire and spreading debris over a quarter-acre of grassy terrain. Democratic U.S. presidential hopefuls seek contrast with Trump on immigration

Candidates running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination have been uniformly critical of the immigration policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, who was elected after promising to crack down on illegal immigration and bolster enforcement along the U.S.-Mexico border. Here is a look at the immigration positions of Trump and the leading Democratic candidates looking to take him on in the November election. Testimony in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial enters second week

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial is expected to continue on Monday, following last week's testimony by actress Annabella Sciorra that the former Hollywood mogul violently raped her in her Manhattan apartment in the early 1990s. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting two other women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. U.S. candidate Bloomberg vows to back Israel, takes dig at Sanders

U.S. presidential contender Michael Bloomberg pledged on Sunday to "always have Israel's back," while separately joking he was the only Jewish candidate who does not want to turn the United States into a "kibbutz." The joke, made during a speech on anti-Semitism and foreign policy, referred to collectivist farms in Israel and was an apparent dig at fellow Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders. Explainer: Why Iowa? How one rural state picks presidential nominees

Utilizing a complicated in-person caucus system, the first contest in the Democratic presidential primary will take place in Iowa on Feb. 3. Iowans do not use paper ballots, but instead hold meetings across the state to pick their choice for president. Trump and 2020 Democrats brand themselves criminal justice reformers

Donald Trump and the Democrats hoping to unseat him as president all say they want to reform the criminal justice system in the United States, which held 2.3 million people behind bars in 2019 Here is a look at the criminal justice platforms for leading Democrats running for the presidential nomination as well as Trump's record during his first term in office. With clock ticking, Democratic White House hopefuls sprint through Iowa during impeachment break

The leading three Democratic U.S. senators running for president barnstormed across Iowa this weekend, seeking to maximize a frenzied 36 hours before returning to Washington to resume duties as jurors in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. With barely a week to go before Iowans gather in caucuses to deliver the first verdict of the Democratic presidential race, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar flew to the state immediately after Saturday's trial session ended early, hoping to gain ground in what has been an unsettled contest. Trump trial enters pivotal week as calls for witnesses grow

U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial enters a pivotal week on Monday as his lawyers resume their defense following a fresh report that could intensify pressure on Senate Republicans to call former national security adviser John Bolton to testify. The New York Times cited an unpublished Bolton manuscript as saying that Trump told him he wanted to freeze security aid to Ukraine until its officials helped with investigations into Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden. U.S. trial accusing Trump foe Avenatti of Nike extortion kicks off

Lawyers in the extortion case of Michael Avenatti are expected on Monday to begin choosing jurors who will decide the fate of the celebrity lawyer and prominent critic of U.S. President Donald Trump. Avenatti, 48, is charged with threatening to publicize accusations that Nike Inc illegally paid families of college basketball recruits unless the sportswear company paid him and another lawyer $15 million to $25 million to conduct an internal probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-U.S. military confirms plane crash in Afghanistan, disputes claims it was brought down

The U.S. military said on Monday an E-11A aircraft crashed in Afghanistans Ghazni province, but disputed claims that the Taliban had brought the military plane down. Senior Afghan officials told Reuters the authorities had rushed local pers...

Report: Chargers have 'moved on' from QB Rivers

The Los Angeles Chargers have informed Philip Rivers that they are moving on from the veteran quarterback, FOX Sports Jay Glazer reported on Monday. The Chargers moved on from Philip Rivers, Glazer said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Mon...

Reports: Pirates trade OF Marte to Diamondbacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement Monday to trade center fielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks, multiple outlets reported. MLB Networks Jon Heyman said the Pirates will receive two prospects in return, including right...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide to two-week low on China virus fears, safe havens gain

Stocks markets tumbled worldwide on Monday and investors worried about the possible economic impact of the coronavirus drove up the price of safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and government debt. Chinas yuan slid to a 2020 low and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020