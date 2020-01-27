Left Menu
Development News Edition

KPCC forms disciplinary committee to act against those violating party discipline

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvanan
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 19:40 IST
KPCC forms disciplinary committee to act against those violating party discipline

The Congress in Kerala on Monday decided to form a disciplinary committee to take action against those workers and leaders who violate party discipline. KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran said opinions should be expressed only in the party platform.

His comments assume significance as some leaders, including K Muraleedharan, MP, and Lathika Subhash had publicly voiced their opinion on various matters, including the recent reconstitution of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. "The party will form a disciplinary committee.

The workers have the party platform to express their opinion. We will not tolerate any violation of the party discipline. If any worker or any senior leader violates it, we will take strong action," Ramachandran told reporters here.

Muraleedharan had earlier criticized the KPCC reconstitution following the appointment of Mohan Sankar, son of former Chief Minister R Sankar, as one of the 12 Vice Presidents He had said Sankar was a former BJP candidate who had unsuccessfully contested an election. Lathika Subhash, Mahila Congress President, on Monday came down against the re-constitution exercise, saying there was just one woman representative in the committee.

"The party needs discipline. I took charge as the Congress chief 16 months ago. I feel the earlier committee had worked well to maintain the discipline. We took decisions after discussing the matters with the district committees," Ramachandran said after the KPCC meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 minor boys arrested in Hindu temple vandalism incident in Pak's Sindh province

Tharparkar police on Monday arrested four minor boys in connection with the incident of vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chachro area of the district in the Sindh province over the weekend. Police said that the four young boys, two of them ag...

Morocco to evacuate nationals from Wuhan area

King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Monday ordered the repatriation of 100 Moroccan nationals, mostly students, from the Wuhan area of China, which is at the center of an outbreak of coronavirus, the Royal Cabinet said. The King also ordered mea...

UPDATE 2-Angola's dos Santos to sue reporters' consortium behind 'Luanda Leaks'

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos said on Monday she was launching legal action against a consortium of journalists and its media partners over the publication of thousands of documents about her business empire. Dos Santos, whose fathe...

Report: Giants hiring Kitchens as tight ends coach

The New York Giants are expected to name former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as their new tight ends coach, FOX Sports Bruce Feldman reported Monday. The Browns fired Kitchens on Dec. 29 after he posted a 6-10 record in his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020