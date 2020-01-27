KPCC forms disciplinary committee to act against those violating party discipline

The Congress in Kerala on Monday decided to form a disciplinary committee to take action against those workers and leaders who violate party discipline. KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran said opinions should be expressed only in the party platform.

His comments assume significance as some leaders, including K Muraleedharan, MP, and Lathika Subhash had publicly voiced their opinion on various matters, including the recent reconstitution of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. "The party will form a disciplinary committee.

The workers have the party platform to express their opinion. We will not tolerate any violation of the party discipline. If any worker or any senior leader violates it, we will take strong action," Ramachandran told reporters here.

Muraleedharan had earlier criticized the KPCC reconstitution following the appointment of Mohan Sankar, son of former Chief Minister R Sankar, as one of the 12 Vice Presidents He had said Sankar was a former BJP candidate who had unsuccessfully contested an election. Lathika Subhash, Mahila Congress President, on Monday came down against the re-constitution exercise, saying there was just one woman representative in the committee.

"The party needs discipline. I took charge as the Congress chief 16 months ago. I feel the earlier committee had worked well to maintain the discipline. We took decisions after discussing the matters with the district committees," Ramachandran said after the KPCC meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

