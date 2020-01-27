Left Menu
Kejriwal should clarify if he supports action against Sharjeel Imam or not: Amit Shah

  New Delhi
  Updated: 27-01-2020 20:59 IST
  Created: 27-01-2020 20:59 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at a rally in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to clear his stand whether he supports action against Sharjeel Imam or not for his "cut-off Assam" statement. "You must have watched the video of Sharjeel Imam. He said -- Cut the chicken neck and cut-off North-East from India. He talked about dividing the country. The Delhi Police have registered a sedition case against him," Shah said at an election rally here in Rithala.

"Kejriwalji, are you in favour of action against Sharjeel Imam or not? Are you in favour of those at Shaheen Bagh or not? Make it clear to the people of Delhi," he added. He further promised the people that if the BJP is voted to power, it will build houses for the slum dwellers.

"I am saying this in front of you that after the formation of the BJP government after February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi government will provide houses to all slum dwellers at the same place where the slums are located," he said. "Arvind Kejriwal had said in 2015 that 15 lakh CCTV cameras will be installed in Delhi. But the people of Delhi are still searching for those cameras. He had talked of buying 5,000 buses. But in reality, the Kejriwal government reduced the existing number of buses by 1100. They had promised that they will make the temporary employees permanent but did not deliver on the promise," he added.

The assembly elections in Delhi will take place on February 8. The votes will be counted on February 11. In 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party got a landslide victory by winning 67 out of a total of 70 Assembly seats in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

