NZ’s support for Pacific-led hub to strengthen public services

The initiative will contribute to better transparency and accountability, gender equality, human rights, and governance – all priorities of the Pacific Reset.

The Fale was designed following extensive consultations with Pacific Public Service Commissions and endorsed at the 2019 Pacific Public Service Commissioners Conference in New Zealand. Image Credit: Stuff

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today announced New Zealand's support for a Pacific-led hub that will strengthen public services across the region.

"Strengthening public services is a core focus of New Zealand's Pacific Reset, as efforts to improve democratic governance in the Pacific contributes to a strong, stable and more secure region in which New Zealand is anchored," Mr. Peters said.

The newly-established Pacific Public Service Fale will be based in the State Services Commission (SSC) in Wellington. It will offer technical assistance, advisory support, training, and knowledge exchange opportunities for public servants from the Pacific.

"Under the Pacific Reset, New Zealand is generating creative solutions to challenges and working in partnership in the region to advance these.

"Pacific countries want strong public sectors to deliver the services that are critical to the well-being of their people, and this Pacific Public Service Fale will assist in providing exactly that to all Pacific Islands Forum Members and Tokelau," Mr. Peters said.

The Fale was designed following extensive consultations with Pacific Public Service Commissions and endorsed at the 2019 Pacific Public Service Commissioners Conference in New Zealand.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

