Development News Edition

After elections, Kejriwal won't allow filing charge sheet against Sharjeel Imam: Sanjeev Balyan

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is demanding Sharjeel Imam's arrest due to the upcoming elections, but he will be the first to raise objections and stop the process of law once they are over, alleged BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 13:47 IST
MoS for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and fisheries Sanjeev Balyan speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is demanding Sharjeel Imam's arrest due to the upcoming elections, but he will be the first to raise objections and stop the process of law once they are over, alleged BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan on Tuesday. "Sharjeel will definitely be arrested, a complaint has been filed in this regard. But once he is arrested, then Kejriwal will be among the ones raising a hue and cry. Just because the elections are near he is asking for his arrest but once the elections are over he (Kejriwal) will not give the permission for filing a charge sheet," Balyan told ANI here.

The MoS for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries was speaking in response to the Delhi CM's statement asking Home Minister Amit Shah to get the JNU student, who is one of the main coordinators of the Shaheen Bagh protests, thrown in jail rather than issuing statements over it. "We have already seen this in the case of Kanhaiya Kumar, when the tukde-tukde gang was formed, till date he has not given permission for going ahead with the trials," Balyan added.

Speaking about the alleged link between the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh with the Popular Front of India (PFI), he said, "I had doubts earlier too that some organisation is working in the background to make arrangements for these protests. Strict action should be taken against those who are found guilty." "The political parties supporting these protests should now reconsider what kind of environment do they want to give to the country," he added, urging the opposition to rethink their stance.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sent a note to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) mentioning that there is a direct link between the PFI and the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Uttar Pradesh. The note was sent after correlating the dates of money deposited in bank accounts and dates of anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh, ED sources told ANI.

However, PFI on Monday "condemned" news reports of the banned organisation's financial link to instigate protests against the CAA and termed the allegations "baseless". PFI General Secretary Mohd Ali Jinnah stated that there is a planned "vilification" campaign going on against the organisation "to stop our growth". (ANI)

