Jadavpur University students block Guv's car, protest against CAA

Scores of students of Jadavpur University blocked the car of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday morning. The Governor had come to attend the convocation ceremony of the University.

The students with placards were heard sloganeering 'Governor Go Back". Some of them also marked their protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC), National Population Register (NPR) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Last month also, Dhankhar was forced to turn back from the University by protesters after he was shown black flags at the institution and was called a "BJP activist." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.