Trump ignores critics, to unveil Israel-Palestinian peace plan

  • PTI
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 15:04 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 14:48 IST
President Donald Trump on Tuesday will ignore accusations -- led by the Palestinians themselves -- of pro-Israeli bias and unveil what he says is a peace plan capable of solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The long-held secret, the plan will finally be aired jointly by Trump and visiting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Given that it has been rejected by the Palestinians, the latest of many US proposals to address the bitter, multi-generational Mideast conflict might seem to have little future. But Trump insists he is optimistic and whatever happens, both he and Netanyahu could reap political benefits as they battle respective domestic scandals.

"It might have a chance," Trump said of the plan at an initial Oval Office meeting with Netanyahu on Monday. Trump, whose impeachment trial in the Senate is entering a critical phase, said his plan was getting widespread support from "many of the Arab nations" and claimed that even Palestinians would come round to the idea.

"It's very good for them, in fact, it's overly good for them," Trump told reporters. "We think we will have ultimately the support of the Palestinians." Netanyahu, praising Trump as "the greatest friend that Israel's had in the White House," described the peace plan as "the deal of the century."

Netanyahu faces corruption charges, as well as a tense election in just over a month where his right-wing Likud is neck-and-neck with Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White party. On Monday, Trump also met separately with Gantz, but the limelight fell almost entirely on the incumbent prime minister -- as will any political dividends from a peace plan favoring Israel.

No Palestinians have been invited to the White House event. They say they were never included in crafting the plan, which was overseen by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Monday urged international powers to boycott the plan, which he said was designed "to protect Trump from impeachment and protect Netanyahu from prison." "It is not a Middle East peace plan," Shtayyeh told a cabinet meeting.

"This plan gives Israel sovereignty over Palestinian territory." The plan, whose details still remained under wraps up to the last minute, has been gestating for so long that skeptics asked whether it really existed. Aaron David Miller, a Mideast expert with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said Kushner's team wants to "finally, basically demonstrate that they have a plan" -- and to do so ahead of the US presidential election in November.

Trump has already thrown Netanyahu a string of political presents throughout his first term. These include breaking with international diplomatic consensus to recognize the disputed city of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which were seized from neighboring Syria, and ending opposition to Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian land.

Last Thursday, Trump described the still-unpublished peace plan as "great" and said it "really would work." But on Sunday, Palestinian leaders warned that instead of bringing peace, the plan could trigger their withdrawal from key provisions of the decades-old Oslo Accords, which sought to map out peaceful Israeli-Palestinian relations. "Trump's plan is the plot of the century to liquidate the Palestinian cause," the Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

