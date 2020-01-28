Dutch parliament cancels trip to Russia after lawmaker denied entry - ANP

Dutch lawmakers on Tuesday canceled a planned trip to Russia after one of them was denied entry to the country, Dutch news agency ANP reported.

Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, a lawmaker critical of Moscow, was blacklisted by the Kremlin, blocking his participation in the trip the politicians had planned to make in February, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

