Verma, Thakur likely to get show cause notices by EC tonight: Sources

Union minster Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma are likely to be issued show cause notices by the Election Commission soon for their controversial remarks, sources in the poll panel said on Tuesday. They said the EC examined the reports sent by the Delhi CEO Office and is of the view that show cause notices should be issued to the two party leaders.

The notices are likely to be issued tonight itself, the sources said. The Delhi CEO Office on Tuesday submitted reports to the EC on "provocative" language used by Thakur, Minister of State for Finance, and West Delhi MP Verma while canvassing for party candidates contesting the Delhi Assembly polls, officials said.

