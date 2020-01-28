Netanyahu to present Trump Mideast plan to Putin Wednesday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Moscow on Wednesday to present US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Netanyahu, who is meeting Trump on Tuesday in Washington where the initiative will be unveiled, will head to Moscow the next day "to convey (the) plan to Putin," said a spokesperson for the Israeli prime minister.

Given that it has been rejected by the Palestinians, the latest of many US proposals to address the bitter, multi-generational Middle East conflict might seem to have little future. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told journalists earlier Tuesday that Moscow had not yet seen the plan.

But if various leaks about its content are accurate, Lavrov said, "it reflects an approach that is totally different from what has been recognized by the international community as a basis for a solution to the conflict". Analysts expect Trump's initiative will reaffirm many of his administration policies, which already align closely with Israeli objectives.

