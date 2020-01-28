Trump: Netanyahu says peace plan would be base for negotiations
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told him the Trump administration's proposed plan for Middle East peace would be a basis for direct negotiations.
"Today, Israel has taken a giant step toward peace," Trump said at a White House event with Netanyahu. "Yesterday, Prime Minister Netanyahu informed me that he is willing to endorse the vision as the basis for direct negotiations - and, I will say, (opposition leader Benny Gantz) also endorsed and very strongly - with the Palestinians a historic breakthrough."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
