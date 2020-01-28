Jerusalem will remain Israel's undivided capital: Trump in his Mideast plan

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Jerusalem "will remain Israel's undivided capital" as he unveiled his Middle East plan aimed at solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Unveiling his administration’s Middle East peace plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump said Israel has taken a "giant step" towards peace.

He said that under his vision, Jerusalem "will remain Israel's undivided, very important capital." "My vision presents a realistic two-state solution," he said and proposed a Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem.

Describing the plan as deal of the century, Trump said, "this could be the last opportunity they (Palestinians) will ever have." "Palestinians deserve a far better life," Trump said.

