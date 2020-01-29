Palestinian Islamists Hamas reject Trump deal

Gaza City, Jan 28 (AFP) Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas immediately rejected the US' Israeli-Palestinian peace proposal Tuesday, after President Donald Trump said Jerusalem would remain Israel's "undivided capital."

"We reject this deal. We won't accept any substitute for Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state," senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya told AFP. (AFP) PMS

