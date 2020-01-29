Left Menu
Trump's Middle East plan would steal Palestinian land -Turkey

  • Updated: 29-01-2020 01:41 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 01:22 IST
Turkey dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East plan on Tuesday as an attempt to steal Palestinian lands and kill off prospects of establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

"This plan is an annexation plan that is aimed at killing the two state solution and stealing Palestinian lands," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, describing Trump's proposals as "stillborn".

